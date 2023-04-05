CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) has seen a -4.51% decrease in the past week, with a -9.51% drop in the past month, and a -10.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for CEAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for CEAD stock, with a simple moving average of -20.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CEAD is 7.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEAD on April 05, 2023 was 49.47K shares.

CEAD) stock’s latest price update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has experienced a -4.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CEAD Trading at -9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8787. In addition, CEA Industries Inc. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.