Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 16.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is above average at 22.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is $21.65, which is $4.87 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 97.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRX on April 05, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a 11.13% rise in the past month, and a -7.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for CPRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from GRANDE ALICIA, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.70 back on Mar 29. After this action, GRANDE ALICIA now owns 50,557 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $835,100 using the latest closing price.

Del Carmen Jeffrey, the Chief Commercial Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $16.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Del Carmen Jeffrey is holding 7,541 shares at $667,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.