Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 76.71. However, the company has seen a 5.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by analysts is $85.26, which is $8.33 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 256.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.56M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

The stock of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has seen a 5.78% increase in the past week, with a 2.68% rise in the past month, and a -0.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $77 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAH, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

CAH Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.06. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 24.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.62. Equity return is now at value 94.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.43 and the total asset turnover is 4.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.