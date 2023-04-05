Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is above average at 20.47x. The 36-month beta value for CP is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CP is $120.21, which is $12.28 above than the current price. The public float for CP is 929.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of CP on April 05, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 77.22. However, the company has experienced a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has experienced a 1.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a 3.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CP, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

CP Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.92. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.