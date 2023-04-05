Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Stock Showcases 1.63% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has gone up by 4.77% for the week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month and a 2.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for CALM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for CALM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Right Now?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CALM is -0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CALM is 37.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CALM on April 05, 2023 was 910.60K shares.

CALM) stock’s latest price update

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM)’s stock price has decreased by -6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 61.01. however, the company has experienced a 4.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CALM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.98. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw 4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $60.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF now owns 4,194 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $72,240 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 1,180 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER is holding 42,727 shares at $64,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Equity return is now at value 58.80, with 44.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.