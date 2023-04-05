C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 12.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is $94.06, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for CHRW is 115.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.35% of that float. On April 05, 2023, CHRW’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 97.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that C.H. Robinson Reaches Standstill Agreement With Activist Investor

CHRW’s Market Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has experienced a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month, and a 4.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

CHRW Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.71. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 3,496 shares at the price of $101.29 back on Feb 23. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,928 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $354,105 using the latest closing price.

Kass Jordan T, the President, Managed Services of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 5,276 shares at $97.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Kass Jordan T is holding 45,603 shares at $515,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.