Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is above average at 47.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is $273.58, which is $25.75 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 281.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDX on April 05, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

BDX) stock’s latest price update

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 246.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BDX’s Market Performance

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has seen a 2.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.09% gain in the past month and a -3.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for BDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for BDX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $290 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDX reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $221. The rating they have provided for BDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to BDX, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

BDX Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.91. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 1,421 shares at the price of $248.60 back on Feb 03. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 4,119 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $353,261 using the latest closing price.

Polen Thomas E Jr, the Chairman, CEO and President of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 9,500 shares at $265.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Polen Thomas E Jr is holding 28,878 shares at $2,518,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.