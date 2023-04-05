Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) by analysts is $69.53, which is $39.57 above the current market price. The public float for BEAM is 69.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.11% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BEAM was 930.58K shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 30.13. However, the company has experienced a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

BEAM’s Market Performance

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.45% decline in the past month and a -20.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for BEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.34% for BEAM stock, with a simple moving average of -36.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $37 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEAM, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at -23.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.21. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Burrell Terry-Ann, who sale 36,152 shares at the price of $45.08 back on Jan 27. After this action, Burrell Terry-Ann now owns 31,277 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,629,747 using the latest closing price.

Burrell Terry-Ann, the Chief Financial Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,102 shares at $45.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Burrell Terry-Ann is holding 31,277 shares at $49,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.