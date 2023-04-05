BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 22.31. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is 5.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKU is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is $31.68, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for BKU is 74.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On April 05, 2023, BKU’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

BKU’s Market Performance

The stock of BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has seen a -6.94% decrease in the past week, with a -37.82% drop in the past month, and a -35.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for BKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.35% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of -38.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKU reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for BKU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BKU, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

BKU Trading at -32.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -35.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.04. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw -36.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on BankUnited Inc. (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.