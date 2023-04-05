Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 33.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 7.37x. The 36-month beta value for OZK is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OZK is $46.75, which is $15.02 above than the current price. The public float for OZK is 120.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on April 05, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a -23.94% drop in the past month, and a -14.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for OZK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.56% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of -19.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OZK, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

OZK Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.78. In addition, Bank OZK saw -16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.