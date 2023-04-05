Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Stock Sees a20.52 Increase

In the past week, IONM stock has gone up by 16.72%, with a monthly decline of -26.00% and a quarterly plunge of -33.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.29% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.24% for IONM stock, with a simple moving average of -73.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is $14.50, which is $26.97 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 0.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONM on April 05, 2023 was 53.33K shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM)’s stock price has increased by 20.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. but the company has seen a 16.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IONM Trading at -29.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.12%, as shares sank -34.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Mar 24. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 184,125 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $28,770 using the latest closing price.

Parsons Preston T, the 10% Owner of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Parsons Preston T is holding 3,822,498 shares at $7,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.29 for the present operating margin

+47.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -9.44. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.37. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM), the company’s capital structure generated 54.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.40. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.