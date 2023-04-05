Asana Inc. (ASAN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASAN is $22.50, which is $4.28 above than the current price. The public float for ASAN is 77.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.00% of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on April 05, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 20.43. However, the company has experienced a -6.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

ASAN’s Market Performance

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has seen a -6.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.52% gain in the past month and a 38.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.84% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 3,336 shares at the price of $20.86 back on Mar 23. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 603,715 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,583 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,321 shares at $20.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 165,300 shares at $27,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -163.20, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.