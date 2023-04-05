Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Hershey Company (HSY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is above average at 32.42x. The 36-month beta value for HSY is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSY is $255.53, which is -$0.91 below than the current price. The public float for HSY is 146.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume of HSY on April 05, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HSY) stock’s latest price update

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 257.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSY’s Market Performance

HSY’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.58% and a quarterly rise of 13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for The Hershey Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for HSY stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $255 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $222. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to HSY, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

HSY Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.61. In addition, The Hershey Company saw 11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Grover Rohit, who sale 3,210 shares at the price of $252.00 back on Mar 28. After this action, Grover Rohit now owns 18,999 shares of The Hershey Company, valued at $808,920 using the latest closing price.

Raup Charles R, the President, U.S. Confection of The Hershey Company, sale 1,512 shares at $248.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Raup Charles R is holding 18,900 shares at $376,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hershey Company stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34. Equity return is now at value 54.00, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 155.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.80. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hershey Company (HSY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.