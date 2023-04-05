Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is above average at 4.15x. The 36-month beta value for TMHC is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMHC is $42.70, which is $1.93 above than the current price. The public float for TMHC is 102.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of TMHC on April 05, 2023 was 929.29K shares.

TMHC) stock’s latest price update

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 38.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMHC’s Market Performance

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.70% gain in the past month and a 21.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for TMHC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMHC reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TMHC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMHC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

TMHC Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.53. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Steffens Louis, who sale 2,719 shares at the price of $38.48 back on Apr 03. After this action, Steffens Louis now owns 65,772 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $104,620 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 53,000 shares at $38.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 45,127 shares at $2,016,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.