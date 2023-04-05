Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is above average at 10.51x. The 36-month beta value for ORCC is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORCC is $14.85, which is $2.38 above than the current price. The public float for ORCC is 384.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of ORCC on April 05, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORCC) stock’s latest price update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 12.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORCC’s Market Performance

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has seen a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.53% decline in the past month and a 5.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for ORCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

ORCC Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.49. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Maged Alexis, who purchase 29,595 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Sep 09. After this action, Maged Alexis now owns 48,435 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $385,035 using the latest closing price.

Maged Alexis, the Vice President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 3,840 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Maged Alexis is holding 38,840 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.