Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JWEL is 28.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of JWEL on April 05, 2023 was 90.10K shares.

JWEL) stock’s latest price update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL)’s stock price has increased by 141.59 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 95.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/22 that Apple, Ford, Jowell, Carnival: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

JWEL’s Market Performance

JWEL’s stock has risen by 95.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.08% and a quarterly drop of -6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.12% for Jowell Global Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.27% for JWEL stock, with a simple moving average of -67.43% for the last 200 days.

JWEL Trading at 8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -29.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWEL rose by +30.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2694. In addition, Jowell Global Ltd. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JWEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.09 for the present operating margin

+6.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jowell Global Ltd. stands at -3.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.54. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.75. Total debt to assets is 13.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.12 and the total asset turnover is 3.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.