Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is above average at 4.15x. The 36-month beta value for GNK is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNK is $23.93, which is $8.89 above than the current price. The public float for GNK is 39.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. The average trading volume of GNK on April 05, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GNK) stock’s latest price update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 15.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Genco Posts an Earnings Miss. A Bigger Dividend Is Still Ahead.

GNK’s Market Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a -4.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.76% decline in the past month and a -0.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for GNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.72% for GNK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

GNK Trading at -14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -19.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.71. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from WOBENSMITH JOHN C, who sale 14,164 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Feb 27. After this action, WOBENSMITH JOHN C now owns 431,024 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $274,765 using the latest closing price.

Zafolias Apostolos, the Chief Financial Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 2,266 shares at $19.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Zafolias Apostolos is holding 23,152 shares at $43,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 14.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.