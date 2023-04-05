Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is above average at 21.83x. The 36-month beta value for CNI is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for CNI is 664.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CNI on April 05, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CNI) stock’s latest price update

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 119.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/14/22 that A Rail Strike Could Stoke Inflation and Cost $2 Billion a Day

CNI’s Market Performance

CNI’s stock has risen by 4.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.91% and a quarterly rise of 0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Canadian National Railway Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for CNI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNI

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNI reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $128. The rating they have provided for CNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CNI, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

CNI Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.97. In addition, Canadian National Railway Company saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.