Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

The average price estimated by analysts for ARQT is $51.11, which is $40.33 above than the current price. The public float for ARQT is 58.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ARQT on April 05, 2023 was 959.61K shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 11.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARQT’s Market Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has experienced a 5.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.86% drop in the past month, and a -27.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.35% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -41.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at -24.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Watanabe Todd Franklin, who sale 2,435 shares at the price of $15.26 back on Mar 06. After this action, Watanabe Todd Franklin now owns 366,657 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $37,167 using the latest closing price.

Burnett Patrick, the of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 851 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Burnett Patrick is holding 59,962 shares at $12,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -134.00, with -76.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.