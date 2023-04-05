An In-Depth Look at Constellation Brands Inc.’s (STZ) Stock Performance

The stock of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month, and a -4.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for STZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for STZ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is 645.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STZ is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is $253.76, which is $35.81 above the current market price. The public float for STZ is 149.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On April 05, 2023, STZ’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

STZ) stock’s latest price update

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 225.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $265 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to STZ, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

STZ Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.56. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Carey Kaneenat Kristann, who sale 978 shares at the price of $250.81 back on Nov 30. After this action, Carey Kaneenat Kristann now owns 1,004 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $245,292 using the latest closing price.

Sabia James A. Jr., the EVP & Pres. Beer of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $250.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sabia James A. Jr. is holding 27,102 shares at $1,042,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

+52.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.46. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 93.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.29. Total debt to assets is 42.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.