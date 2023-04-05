Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Stock Experiences -8.08% Monthly Change

In the past week, ALSN stock has gone up by 0.65%, with a monthly decline of -8.08% and a quarterly surge of 7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for ALSN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is above average at 8.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for ALSN is 91.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALSN on April 05, 2023 was 786.68K shares.

ALSN) stock’s latest price update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 45.28. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.30. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Milburn Ryan A., who sale 2,050 shares at the price of $48.36 back on Mar 08. After this action, Milburn Ryan A. now owns 13,827 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $99,138 using the latest closing price.

Graziosi David S., the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 16,954 shares at $48.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Graziosi David S. is holding 176,392 shares at $817,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.