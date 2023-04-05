Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Stock Sees a-3.45 Decrease

In the past week, BIRD stock has gone down by -10.40%, with a monthly decline of -57.09% and a quarterly plunge of -53.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.99% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.03% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -65.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIRD is 92.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% of that float. On April 05, 2023, BIRD’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIRD, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

BIRD Trading at -49.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -56.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2153. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -53.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from LEVITAN DAN, who purchase 75,796 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEVITAN DAN now owns 106,283 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $81,860 using the latest closing price.

Bufano Michael J, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 10,570 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Bufano Michael J is holding 323,188 shares at $29,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.