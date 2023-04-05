Alcon Inc. (ALC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for ALC is 489.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALC on April 05, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 69.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

ALC’s Market Performance

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has seen a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.71% gain in the past month and a 1.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for ALC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.21% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALC reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ALC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

ALC Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.