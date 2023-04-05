Acuity Brands Inc.’s (AYI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has gone down by -6.37% for the week, with a -16.26% drop in the past month and a -3.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for AYI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.29% for AYI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Right Now?

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AYI is at 1.59.

The public float for AYI is 31.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume for AYI on April 05, 2023 was 288.36K shares.

AYI) stock’s latest price update

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI)’s stock price has decreased by -11.02 compared to its previous closing price of 183.33. However, the company has experienced a -6.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/07/22 that GameStop, AMC, DraftKings, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of AYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AYI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $190 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AYI, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AYI Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.22. In addition, Acuity Brands Inc. saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from HOLCOM KAREN J, who sale 4,238 shares at the price of $174.51 back on Jan 11. After this action, HOLCOM KAREN J now owns 16,856 shares of Acuity Brands Inc., valued at $739,560 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN BARRY R, the SVP & General Counsel of Acuity Brands Inc., sale 2,211 shares at $174.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that GOLDMAN BARRY R is holding 5,791 shares at $385,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.