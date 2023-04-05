A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has gone down by -3.40% for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a 11.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for AOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for AOS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is above average at 44.42x. The 36-month beta value for AOS is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AOS is $68.00, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for AOS is 125.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. The average trading volume of AOS on April 05, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

AOS) stock’s latest price update

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 68.85. however, the company has experienced a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/15/22 that McDonald’s and A.O. Smith Declare Dividend Increases

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $65 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AOS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

AOS Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Larsen Michael M, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $66.89 back on Mar 06. After this action, Larsen Michael M now owns 11,425 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $267,540 using the latest closing price.

Heideman Robert J, the Senior VP, CTO of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 12,283 shares at $67.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Heideman Robert J is holding 11,412 shares at $826,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.