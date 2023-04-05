180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF)’s stock price has increased by 26.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATNF is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATNF is $4.00, which is $77.74 above the current market price. The public float for ATNF is 1.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ATNF on April 05, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF’s stock has seen a 24.87% increase for the week, with a -18.99% drop in the past month and a -48.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for 180 Life Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.62% for ATNF stock, with a simple moving average of -78.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at -16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +25.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0572. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

The total capital return value is set at -41.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.26. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.74. Total debt to assets is 2.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.