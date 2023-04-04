Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has seen a 0.74% increase in the past week, with a -4.69% drop in the past month, and a 50.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for ZUO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZUO is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ZUO is $12.71, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 114.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for ZUO on April 04, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 9.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 50.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 15,369 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Mar 06. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 17,558 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $153,776 using the latest closing price.

Srinivasan Sri, the Chief Product & Tech Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 4,787 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Srinivasan Sri is holding 110,225 shares at $48,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -60.40, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.