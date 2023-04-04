VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for VBIV is 204.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.36% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VBIV was 876.43K shares.

VBIV) stock’s latest price update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)’s stock price has decreased by -45.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -45.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VBIV’s Market Performance

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has seen a -45.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -62.50% decline in the past month and a -61.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.15% for VBIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.02% for VBIV stock, with a simple moving average of -75.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBIV reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VBIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VBIV, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

VBIV Trading at -64.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -55.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV fell by -40.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3160. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw -58.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7561.92 for the present operating margin

-1132.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at -10471.63. The total capital return value is set at -56.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.07. Equity return is now at value -118.30, with -65.40 for asset returns.

Based on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 33.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.