VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has increased by 10.82 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. However, the company has experienced a 12.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) by analysts is $9.35, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 105.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of EGY was 1.44M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY’s stock has seen a 12.81% increase for the week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month and a 10.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.48% for EGY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

EGY Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 133,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $21,650 using the latest closing price.

Bain Ronald Y, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bain Ronald Y is holding 24,808 shares at $23,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.73 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +40.49. The total capital return value is set at 66.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 74.62. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.62. Total debt to assets is 3.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.