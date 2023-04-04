Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Stock Observes 20.41% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, UNVR stock has gone up by 0.49%, with a monthly decline of -1.35% and a quarterly surge of 9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Univar Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for UNVR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNVR is $37.03, which is $2.56 above the current price. The public float for UNVR is 156.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNVR on April 04, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

UNVR) stock’s latest price update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 35.03. However, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Apollo Is Buying Univar. The Plastic Distributor’s Stock Is Jumping.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNVR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.56%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.25. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 134,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $875,000 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 6,970 shares at $32.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 159,933 shares at $225,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+22.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 107.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.73. Total debt to assets is 37.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.