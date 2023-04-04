Understanding the 4.01% Volatility Levels of Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, HL stock has gone up by 7.24%, with a monthly gain of 15.04% and a quarterly surge of 14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Hecla Mining Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.43% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 30.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is $6.42, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for HL is 562.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HL on April 04, 2023 was 8.97M shares.

HL) stock’s latest price update

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 6.33. However, the company has experienced a 7.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

HL Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.31. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.