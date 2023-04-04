Understanding the 11.00% Volatility Levels of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has gone up by 10.79% for the week, with a -28.70% drop in the past month and a -65.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.00% for TSHA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for TSHA stock, with a simple moving average of -67.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is $4.56, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for TSHA is 37.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSHA on April 04, 2023 was 546.08K shares.

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSHA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TSHA Trading at -29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.27%, as shares sank -24.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8058. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -65.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Oct 31. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 1,642,202 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 3,325 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 266,121 shares at $11,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stands at -6635.25. Equity return is now at value -695.30, with -121.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.