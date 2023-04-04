UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 21.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/02/23 that Swiss Prosecutors Probe State-Backed Credit Suisse Takeover by UBS

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UBS is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UBS is $23.67, which is $4.11 above the current price. The public float for UBS is 3.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBS on April 04, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS’s stock has seen a 6.70% increase for the week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month and a 10.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for UBS Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.05% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.