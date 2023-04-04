U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA)’s stock price has increased by 10.30 compared to its previous closing price of 11.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is 13.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is 2.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is $19.50, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for SLCA is 74.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On April 04, 2023, SLCA’s average trading volume was 753.94K shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has seen a 12.28% increase in the past week, with a -5.39% drop in the past month, and a 5.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for SLCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.31% for SLCA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLCA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SLCA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLCA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

SLCA Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA rose by +12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Shinn Bryan Adair, who sale 58,499 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Shinn Bryan Adair now owns 1,460,684 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $818,635 using the latest closing price.

Merril Donald A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 19,991 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Merril Donald A is holding 310,790 shares at $269,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.