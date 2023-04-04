Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 9.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGL on April 04, 2023 was 204.29K shares.

TGL) stock’s latest price update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL)’s stock price has increased by 32.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 54.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGL’s Market Performance

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has experienced a 54.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.79% rise in the past month, and a 28.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.33% for TGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.82% for TGL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

TGL Trading at 33.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.73%, as shares surge +57.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL rose by +54.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4500. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw 28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from HOO VOON HIM, who sale 1,702,899 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jan 03. After this action, HOO VOON HIM now owns 0 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $1,046,431 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., purchase 202,899 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 1,702,899 shares at $811,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.77 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc. stands at -14.74. Equity return is now at value 261.20, with -232.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1,027.11 and the total asset turnover is 24.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.