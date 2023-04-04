Tidewater Inc. (TDW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDW is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDW is $51.00, which is $4.71 above the current price. The public float for TDW is 49.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on April 04, 2023 was 849.00K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TDW) stock’s latest price update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has increased by 5.01 compared to its previous closing price of 44.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TDW’s Market Performance

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen a 8.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.48% decline in the past month and a 25.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for TDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 49.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TDW Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.76. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $39.64 back on Mar 17. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,063,645 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $1,070,345 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 21,488 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,036,296 shares at $637,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.