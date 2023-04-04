The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is above average at 54.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is $125.73, which is $26.27 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DIS on April 04, 2023 was 10.94M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DIS) stock’s latest price update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 100.13. However, the company has experienced a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Disney Lays Off More Than 300 Streaming-Focused Employees in China

DIS’s Market Performance

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has seen a 4.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.36% decline in the past month and a 14.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for DIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.11% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $135 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

DIS Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.77. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 1,139 shares at the price of $95.21 back on Mar 21. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 30,283 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $108,444 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 1,139 shares at $103.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 30,908 shares at $117,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.49. Total debt to assets is 25.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.