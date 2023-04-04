The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): A Technical Analysis

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is $156.91, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PG on April 04, 2023 was 6.89M shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 148.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PG’s Market Performance

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has experienced a 2.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.07% rise in the past month, and a -1.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.78% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $155 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $163, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

PG Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.15. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 5,349 shares at the price of $137.34 back on Mar 01. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 34,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $734,642 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Jon R, the Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 2,151 shares at $137.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Moeller Jon R is holding 226,748 shares at $295,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.34 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.38. The total capital return value is set at 22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.04. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 69.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.