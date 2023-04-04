The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s (CMND) Stock

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has gone down by -73.14% for the week, with a -85.95% drop in the past month and a -86.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.41% for CMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -84.31% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -94.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 2.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMND on April 04, 2023 was 242.23K shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has decreased by -58.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -73.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMND Trading at -86.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.58%, as shares sank -86.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -73.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5880. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -86.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.