The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) Stock

The stock of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has gone up by 9.26% for the week, with a 23.56% rise in the past month and a 65.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.38% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.63% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 147.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.

The public float for ARDX is 184.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARDX on April 04, 2023 was 7.71M shares.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARDX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 35.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +825.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 65.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Mar 29. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 113,096 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $13,888 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc., sale 13,449 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 896,012 shares at $40,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -45.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.