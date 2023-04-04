The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HD is $329.10, which is $29.83 above the current price. The public float for HD is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HD on April 04, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

HD) stock’s latest price update

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 295.12. However, the company has seen a 5.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Walmart, Home Depot Earnings Dented by More Spending on Basics

HD’s Market Performance

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has experienced a 5.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.24% drop in the past month, and a -5.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for HD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for HD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $340 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $360. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HD, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

HD Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.18. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, who sale 6,403 shares at the price of $311.65 back on Nov 18. After this action, KINNAIRD JEFFREY G now owns 25,241 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $1,995,495 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Fahim, the EVP and CIO of The Home Depot Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $311.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Siddiqui Fahim is holding 3,928 shares at $622,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01.

Based on The Home Depot Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.