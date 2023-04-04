The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 11.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is above average at 15.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is $13.29, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GT on April 04, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stock saw a decrease of 6.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.