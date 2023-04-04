The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) is above average at 33.23x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) is $19.75, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for NAPA is 42.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAPA on April 04, 2023 was 431.36K shares.

NAPA) stock’s latest price update

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 16.05. however, the company has experienced a -4.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that Duckhorn Hits 52-Week Low. Winemaker’s Stock Isn’t Aging Well.

NAPA’s Market Performance

NAPA’s stock has fallen by -4.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly drop of -8.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for NAPA stock, with a simple moving average of -10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAPA

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAPA reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NAPA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NAPA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

NAPA Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.55. In addition, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. saw -10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Sullivan Sean B.A., who sold 26,081 shares at the price of $15.46 back on Mar 17. After this action, Sullivan Sean B.A. now owns 135,651 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., valued at $403,105 using the latest closing price.

Przybylinski Pete sale 26,059 shares at $15.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Przybylinski Pete is holding 388,533 shares at $402,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.60 for the present operating margin

+47.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stands at +16.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.17. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with the long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.94. Finally, the long-term debt-to-capital ratio is 20.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.