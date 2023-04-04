The Boeing Company (BA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BA is $234.95, which is $12.71 above the current price. The public float for BA is 595.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on April 04, 2023 was 6.32M shares.

BA stock's latest price update

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 212.43. however, the company has experienced a 7.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/27/23 that Delta passenger arrested for exiting the plane on the emergency slide just before LAX takeoff

BA's Market Performance

The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a 7.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.13% gain in the past month and a 13.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.52% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 24.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts' Opinion of BA

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BA Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.30. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.