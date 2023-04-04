The 16.32% Simple Moving Average of Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (LULU) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has seen a 14.71% increase in the past week, with a 20.62% gain in the past month, and a 13.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for LULU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.92% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is above average at 55.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is $401.33, which is $28.23 above the current market price. The public float for LULU is 111.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LULU on April 04, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 367.40. however, the company has experienced a 14.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $440 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $257. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to LULU, setting the target price at $290 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

LULU Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +15.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $317.64. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw 14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from BURGOYNE CELESTE, who sale 17,343 shares at the price of $362.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, BURGOYNE CELESTE now owns 15,302 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $6,278,170 using the latest closing price.

Henry Kathryn, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 189 shares at $351.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Henry Kathryn is holding 4,102 shares at $66,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.