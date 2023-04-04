Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. however, the company has experienced a -18.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.19.

The public float for TENX is 8.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.77% of that float. On April 04, 2023, TENX’s average trading volume was 4.15M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has seen a -18.96% decrease for the week, with a -39.65% drop in the past month and a -81.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.89% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.51% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -60.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -37.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5369. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.