Home  »  Trending   »  Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Shares Down Despite...

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. however, the company has experienced a -18.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.19.

The public float for TENX is 8.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.77% of that float. On April 04, 2023, TENX’s average trading volume was 4.15M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has seen a -18.96% decrease for the week, with a -39.65% drop in the past month and a -81.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.89% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.51% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -60.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -37.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5369. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

