Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): A Technical Analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is $100.80, which is -$11.92 below the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on April 04, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has increased by 5.79 compared to its previous closing price of 106.55. however, the company has experienced a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMCI’s Market Performance

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.22% gain in the past month and a 37.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.05% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 55.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

SMCI Trading at 21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.22. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 37.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Lin Judy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.52 back on Feb 16. After this action, Lin Judy L. now owns 946 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $48,760 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 24,696 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.