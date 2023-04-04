StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 9.54. but the company has seen a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Berkshire-Backed StoneCo Issues a Bullish Outlook. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is $63.58, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for STNE is 247.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNE on April 04, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE’s stock has seen a 0.54% increase for the week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month and a -2.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for StoneCo Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for STNE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to STNE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

STNE Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd. stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.