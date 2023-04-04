Stellantis N.V. (STLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STLA is $22.81, which is $0.9 above the current price. The public float for STLA is 2.16B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on April 04, 2023 was 5.46M shares.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 18.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/23 that Ram Truck Brand Considers Expanding More Outside U.S.

STLA’s Market Performance

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has seen a 3.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.51% decline in the past month and a 27.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for STLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of 24.70% for the last 200 days.

STLA Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, Stellantis N.V. saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V. stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76.

Based on Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.