Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXM is 123.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CXM was 1.03M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 12.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has experienced a 22.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.52% rise in the past month, and a 60.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for CXM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.33% for CXM stock, with a simple moving average of 29.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CXM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at 21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +22.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 59.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Adams Diane, who sale 17,267 shares at the price of $10.69 back on Mar 21. After this action, Adams Diane now owns 89,695 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $184,584 using the latest closing price.

Adams Diane, the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 647 shares at $10.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Adams Diane is holding 106,962 shares at $6,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.